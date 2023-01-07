The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

What Exactly Did McCarthy Allegedly Agree To? Check It Out

January 7, 2023   |   Tags:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ultimately received the support he required to become speaker of the House after nearly a week of intense behind-the-scenes drama, a close call on the House floor, and 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy had to give up a long list of demands in order to get the coveted gavel, which ultimately reduced his influence in the lower house of Congress and gave the “Republican rebels” who continually stood in his way cause to rejoice. A single politician was given the authority to request a vote at any time to remove the speaker from office, and it


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x