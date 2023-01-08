Italian Tennis Star Camila Giorgi Faked Vaxx-Certificate to Keep Playing — Her Whole Family Is Pureblood

Hundreds of millions of people have been forced to make tough choices thanks to the various Covid-19 “vaccine” mandates. They can get the dangerous jabs. They can choose not to get the jabs and lose their jobs. Some choose not to get the jabs but lie about it so they can keep their jobs.

Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi chose that third option to continue playing professional tennis. Now, she has been caught. According to Fox News:

Camila Giorgi, an Italian tennis star who has three career singles titles and more than 400 wins on tour, was caught up in a fake vaccine certificate scandal. Daniela Grillone, a doctor for the Giorgi family, alleged in an interview with Italian media that the tennis star received a fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate and that none of her family members have received the shot either, according to Yahoo Sport. Giorgi was named in a December report that revealed names of celebrities and athletes who allegedly didn’t receive a COVID vaccination. Grillone was arrested in February 2022 for allegedly providing shots with fake serums, according to News.com.au. She also allegedly provided fake vaccination certificates to high-profile figures in Italy. “The Giorgi family has been under treatment with me for a long time. Camila Giorgi suffered from the so-called tennis elbow,” Grillone told Italy’s Corriere del Veneto. “Shortly before the beginning of summer, she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false proof of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the COVID vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered.

For many of us, we will do whatever it takes to keep the jabs out of our arms and the arms of our family members. Those who have lucrative or promising careers may decide to risk get caught breaking the rules in order to maintain their “pureblood” status. Though I’ve never been a fan of lying, so many people have been put into very harrowing positions due to the unhinged mandates so I do not hold their self-protecting lies against them. If I were a professional tennis player, I might have done the exact same thing.

