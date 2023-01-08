The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Leftists Freak Out Over George Santos Allegedly Flashing “White Power” Sign in Congress

January 8, 2023

Outrage is so easy to manufacture, especially among leftists. This weekend, they’re going after the new Republican Congressman who was caught lying about his resume, George Santos. It’s not the lies that have them up in arms. It’s this sign that he allegedly flashed:

Here’s the video:

Looks incidental to me. Leave your thoughts on our Substack.

