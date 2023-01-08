Leftists Freak Out Over George Santos Allegedly Flashing “White Power” Sign in Congress

Outrage is so easy to manufacture, especially among leftists. This weekend, they’re going after the new Republican Congressman who was caught lying about his resume, George Santos. It’s not the lies that have them up in arms. It’s this sign that he allegedly flashed:

Horrific. Literally shaking rn https://t.co/yIdFdJZUcs — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 8, 2023

Here’s the video:

Here's the moment when @Santos4Congress was photographed supposedly flashing the white power sign. Santos is a sleezy person who hangs out with sleezy people, but I'm not buying that he purposely flashed a white power sign. #SpeakerVote #Speakerofthehouse #GeorgeSantos pic.twitter.com/m5IgcFHKNH — Devin (@devinhardin6) January 7, 2023

Looks incidental to me. Leave your thoughts on our Substack.

