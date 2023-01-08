The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mass Arrests And ‘Federal Intervention’ In Brazil After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Government Buildings

Update (1633ET): President Lula has declared a 'federal intervention' until January 31 in response to the protest, while police could be seen arresting dozens of people.

More via The Brazilian Report

*  *  *

What appears to be thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brasilia on Sunday, as well as the Presidential Palace and the nation's top court, according to news agency LUSA.

The protesters are calling for military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was inaugurated last week.

Since the October 30 elections, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, hundreds of people have been camped in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília.

Footage shared on social media showed hundreds of people pouring into the building. The protesters were met with police tear gas. 

A Brasília-based reporter shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing the protesters storm the building. -DW

Lula blames Bolsonaro

"Everyone knows that the ex-president stimulated this," said Lula. "He stimulated the invasions of the three branches of government. This is his responsiblity and the responsiblity of the parties that support him. We are going to investigate profoundly and quickly."

According to LUSA, the group, wearing yellow and green T-shirts and Brazilian flags, crossed police barriers and climbed the ramp which allows access to the roof of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate buildings.

And a live feed:

Has anyone seen this guy?

