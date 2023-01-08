The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

McCarthy Gives a Massive Shoutout After Winning Speaker’s Gavel, And the Left Won’t Like Who He Thanked One Bit

January 8, 2023   |   Tags:

After now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally secured the votes early Saturday to hold the gavel in the lower body of Congress, one of the first items on his agenda was […] The post McCarthy Gives a Massive Shoutout After Winning Speaker's Gavel, And the Left Won't Like Who He Thanked One Bit appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x