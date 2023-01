McCarthy Quiet as Massive Monetary Tie to FTX Is Uncovered

January 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A former co-CEO of the disgraced and bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX donated to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to federal records. Federal Election Commission records show that in the 2022 […] The post McCarthy Quiet as Massive Monetary Tie to FTX Is Uncovered appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...