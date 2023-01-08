Teacher Fights For Her Life After 6-Year-Old Boy Purposely Shot Her During Class

This story is wild and scary as all hell. Apparently, a 6-year-old first-grader got into an altercation with his teacher and shot her – on purpose – and now the teacher is fighting for her life. This whole nightmare went down in Virginia. We don’t have the name of the teacher, and obviously, the 6-year-olds name has not been released, but police referred to the child as a “male.” Thankfully, no students were injured in the shooting. It happened on Friday at Richneck Elementary School, police said. We’re told that the teacher is a female and she’s in her 30s



