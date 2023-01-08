Texas Gov Meets Biden On Tarmac With A SHOCK Letter; Claims He Was Two Years Too Late!

January 8, 2023

In a letter delivered to President Biden on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) questioned the president’s visit to El Paso, a border town in the south. The letter, which was written by Abbott, stated: “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late.” The governor gave it to Biden as they greeted each other on the tarmac. The letter continued, “Additionally, your visit avoids the locations of mass illegal immigration and avoids the hundreds of irate Texas property owners whose lives have been ruined by your border policies.” To



