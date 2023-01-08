The CBDC Nightmare Coming Our Way, The Great Reset & More Centralized Control – It Can Be Stopped If The People Stop It

Editor’s Note: The People can put a stop to all this wickedness, and yes, lawless money is wicked. Several options face us: secession and dissolving DC which would dissolve the Federal Reserve, are among the top two options. Matthew Piepenburg has the story on 2023: The ABC’s of CBDC, the Great Reset(s) & MORE Centralized …



Read More...