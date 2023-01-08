Uprising in Brazil: National Congress Seized, Riot Officer Ripped from Horse and Dogpiled

January 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Scenes emerging from Brazil on Sunday are painting a dramatic picture of a nation on the verge of implosion. The Associated Press reported that supporters of former Brazilian President Jair […] The post Uprising in Brazil: National Congress Seized, Riot Officer Ripped from Horse and Dogpiled appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...