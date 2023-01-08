The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

[VIDEO] Very Creepy “Deep State Moment” Caught On Film…

January 8, 2023   |   Tags:

Well, as you know, the speakership battle is over, and while yes, Kevin McCarthy, the swampy backstabber did finally grab the gavel, the MAGA wing of the party grabbed a lot of power, and we needed that. We didn’t have the numbers needed to get one of our “America First” guys into the chair, so like it or not, this was the next bet outcome. The type of power that we got will help us more in the long run than just “obstructing” Kevin McCarthy would have. I know some of you don’t want to hear that right now, but


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x