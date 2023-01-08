[VIDEO] Very Creepy “Deep State Moment” Caught On Film…

January 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, as you know, the speakership battle is over, and while yes, Kevin McCarthy, the swampy backstabber did finally grab the gavel, the MAGA wing of the party grabbed a lot of power, and we needed that. We didn’t have the numbers needed to get one of our “America First” guys into the chair, so like it or not, this was the next bet outcome. The type of power that we got will help us more in the long run than just “obstructing” Kevin McCarthy would have. I know some of you don’t want to hear that right now, but



Read More...