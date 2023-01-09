Email Reveals AR-15 Pistol Brace Company Hit With Data Breach Ahead Of ATF Ruling

SB Tactical, one of the most popular AR-15 pistol brace manufacturers, appears to have been hit with a data breach, where customer data, including names, addresses, and credit card information, was leaked online.

A snapshot of an email from SB Tactical's customer support has surfaced on Reddit and Twitter in the last few days detailing "a data security incident that may involve unauthorized access to your personal information."

"SB Tactical was recently informed by law enforcement that our website was compromised. It is possible that your credit card number, expiration date, CCV code, cardholder name, address, phone number, and email address were exposed," the email said.

The pistol brace manufacturer has sold millions of units and is arguably one of the most popular stabilizing brace brands in the US. The email continued by indicating "the timeframe of the compromise to be between September 19, 2022, through December 13. 2022."

We contacted customer service regarding the data breach, who told us, "we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements and credit reports closely." They said, "some customers have chosen to take the preemptive measure by requesting a new card from their financial institution," adding, "our sincere apologies for the frustration."

The timing of the hack is very suspicious because tens of millions of Americans could become lawbreakers overnight, pending a decision by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to classify stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles. Anyone who doesn't register with the ATF would possess an illegal SBR.

Redditors on forums r/CAguns and r/AR15 have been discussing the hack for the last several days.

"I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but wouldn't that be a nice list for a three letter agency to have if a brace ban goes into effect.....," a Redditor said on r/CAguns.

Another said, "Hot take: it was actually the ATF trying to see who owns pistol braces."

"How convenient before the AFT brace decision. Sounds like a data grab by the government," someone else said.