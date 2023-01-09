Gridlock: Couple On 15th Round Of Voting Where To Go For Dinner

January 9, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CLAYTON, MO — An exhausted local couple has entered their fifteenth round of voting, the results of which will determine where they go for dinner. Kevin Ryan, 32, has reportedly been vying for a meal at Galactic Fried Chicken, and his wife Nancy, 34, has voted for a different restaurant every round, as she is female and never knows what she wants. The couple has been unable to eat since Friday.



