Gridlock: Couple On 15th Round Of Voting Where To Go For Dinner

January 9, 2023   |   Tags: ,

CLAYTON, MO — An exhausted local couple has entered their fifteenth round of voting, the results of which will determine where they go for dinner. Kevin Ryan, 32, has reportedly been vying for a meal at Galactic Fried Chicken, and his wife Nancy, 34, has voted for a different restaurant every round, as she is female and never knows what she wants. The couple has been unable to eat since Friday.


