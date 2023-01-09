McCarthy Passes First Major Test; House Rules Package Passes On Party Lines

January 9, 2023

The first test for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) in maintaining the cohesion of his fractious caucus came on Monday when House Republicans approved a rules package that sets the parameters of the upcoming Congress. On the first day of a new Congress, the rules package is normally passed. This is a necessary step before going on to legislation. However, the GOP’s struggle to choose a new speaker caused a postponement. After making a number of concessions to holdouts, Mr. McCarthy won on the 15th ballot over the course of four days, early on Saturday morning. All Democrats and



