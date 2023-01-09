The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Rebrand as Female Role Model with Latest Move in Prison: Report

January 9, 2023   |   Tags:

Who knows more about etiquette than a jet-setting sex trafficker? That’s apparently the thinking at the federal prison in north Florida where Ghislaine Maxwell, the former procuress for the late, lamented […] The post Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Rebrand as Female Role Model with Latest Move in Prison: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x