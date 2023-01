To Show Off His Wealth, Scrooge McDuck Will Now Dive Into Vault Of Eggs

January 9, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

DUCKBURG — Famed tycoon Scrooge McDuck has been long known for ostentatious displays of his hoarded wealth, including diving into a pool of gold coins. This week, however, reports emerged of the magnate demonstrating his wealth in a novel way: diving into a massive vault of eggs, driven to record prices by inflation.



Read More...