Brazil’s J6, Colored White Supremacists, Wacky Feminists, England’s Non-Binary Trans Priest – WW Ep250

January 10, 2023 |

Episode 250 begins on the anniversary of J6 aka; "erection day." Brazil also has its very own J6 happening now. A young female British teen was charged with terrorism after being exploited online and White Lives Matter was projected onto a bridge in Rotterdam. Denmark apologizes for letting Dan Park exhibit his art. Hungary cancels income taxes for young mothers as a way to boost the birth rate. In 2023, nonWhites can also be White supremacists. Henrik and Lana review the laughable documentary, "Feminists: What Were They Thinking." Later, The Church Of England ordained Bingo Allison, their first "non-binary trans priest" and a new comic from DC features a pregnant Joker who gives birth. Sign up and watch the show at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv. You can also sign up at subscribestar.com/redice.…



