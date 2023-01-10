The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘California Is The State Of Freedom,’ Says Man Who Locked Everyone In Their Homes For 2 Years

January 10, 2023   |   Tags: ,

SACRAMENTO, CA — In an inspiring speech intended to boost the pride of the state's remaining residents, Governor Gavin Newsom declared California to be "the state of freedom," despite the fact that he locked down businesses, churches, skate parks, paddleboarders, and pretty much everything else while locking everyone in their homes for 2 years.


