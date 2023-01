Disagreement Among Progressives Over Whether The Vax Is The Literal Body Of Fauci Or Just Symbolic

January 10, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — A dispute regarding the nature of vaccination has arisen among faithful followers of The Science, and of Fauci its prophet. According to sources, some progressives say that the sacrament of vaccination is the literal body of Fauci, while others believe it is only symbolic.



