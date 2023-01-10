The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Major Classified Material Found in Biden’s Private Office, But CNN Still Plays Damage Control

January 10, 2023   |   Tags:

After spending months attacking former President Donald Trump for having classified documents in his possession, CNN was singing a different tune after it was revealed that Joe Biden also had […] The post Major Classified Material Found in Biden's Private Office, But CNN Still Plays Damage Control appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x