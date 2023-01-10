Newsom’s Idea To Clear Homeless Camps Around Golden State Includes $750 Million Package!

January 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The budget year 2023–24, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom, will include $750 million for the removal of homeless camps around the Golden State. At a press conference on Monday, Newsom stated, “We want to see responsibility. “These camps need to be cleaned up, according to the public. They are over it. Everyone is in agreement that there should be more accountability for money spent.” SFGate reports that the $750 million allocation, which is a portion of a larger $15.3 billion package Newsom wants to spend to solve the homelessness issue, will be given to local governments. Municipalities entrusted with



Read More...