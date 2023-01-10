Political Influencer Wishes He’d Been a “Conspiracy Theorist” Early On, Because Now He’s in Heart Failure…

January 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s a lot of people who are scared right now. There’s many cases of heart issues, clots, and strokes happening in this country right now, and nobody knows why. But if you ask the so-called “experts,” you’re told it’s probably climate change, or young people are just eating bad, and drinking too much, or something like that: But of late, it has been observed that the age group that is the worst hit is the 25 – 40 bracket. The age group who is often indulged in unhealthy lifestyles and habits like smoking, alcohol and remain ignorant of the fact



Read More...