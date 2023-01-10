The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Very Volatile Moment’: Newsom Slashes Budget After Turning $98 Billion Surplus Into $22.5 Billion Deficit in Single Year

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) revealed Tuesday that the state faces a $22.5 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year, a far cry from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The post ‘Very Volatile Moment’: Newsom Slashes Budget After Turning $98 Billion Surplus Into $22.5 Billion Deficit in Single Year appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


