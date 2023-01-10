‘Very Volatile Moment’: Newsom Slashes Budget After Turning $98 Billion Surplus Into $22.5 Billion Deficit in Single Year

January 10, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) revealed Tuesday that the state faces a $22.5 billion deficit in the coming fiscal year, a far cry from last year's $98 billion surplus.



