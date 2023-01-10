[VIDEO] Oh Lordy, Sounds Like Joe Biden Thinks The “Salvation Army” is a Real Military Force… LOL

January 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The history of the Salvation Army goes back many, many years. The Salvation Army was founded by William Booth, a Methodist minister who began an evangelical ministry in the East End of London in 1865. He established mission stations to feed and house the poor and in 1878 changed the name of his organization to the Salvation Army. Obviously, this was a very heartfelt and worthy cause, and the Salvation Army has done a lot of good. It’s a shame that they went “woke,” though. However, they’re back in the news today, because Joe Biden made a trip to visit



Read More...