Classified Docs Case Gets Worse for Biden as It’s Uncovered Who Was Donating to Home of His Think Tank

January 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In addition to leading a federal tax probe into Hunter Biden, Maryland-based U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been asked by a watchdog group to look into several eyebrow-raising anonymous China-originated […] The post Classified Docs Case Gets Worse for Biden as It's Uncovered Who Was Donating to Home of His Think Tank appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...