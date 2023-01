Demi Lovato’s Disturbing Album Posters Mocking Crucifixion Banned by Government

January 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“If there is no God, everything is permitted,” is a quote falsely attributed to the great Russian novelist Dostoyevsky. Nevertheless, it holds true. But there is a God and those […] The post Demi Lovato's Disturbing Album Posters Mocking Crucifixion Banned by Government appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...