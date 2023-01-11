Dr. Stella Immanuel Returns to Twitter After Being Banned for Saying Hydroxychloroquine Works Against Covid

Drs. Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, and others who were banned from Twitter for speaking the bold truth about Covid-19 and the so-called “vaccines” have another honest doctor returning with them. Dr. Stella Immanuel, one of the original members of America’s Frontline Doctors, is back.

“Finally my personal account is restored after two years being suspended for saying Hydroxychloroquine works. I’ve been tweeting through my ministry account. Thanks @elonmusk.”

Finally my personal account is restored after two years being suspended for saying Hydroxychloroquine works. I’ve been tweeting through my ministry account. Thanks @elonmusk. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) January 10, 2023

At the height of the original vaccine and booster push, Dr. Immanuel was among many who were silenced for daring to claim that a generic drug which wouldn’t print massive profits for Big Pharma could do a better job than the high-dollar recommendations of people like Anthony Fauci. Meanwhile, Remdesivir was pushed heavily while having negative efficacy.

