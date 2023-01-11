The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Flights Across US Affected After FAA Computer System "Failed"

Early Wednesday morning, the US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that notifies pilots about hazards or any changes to airport facility services suffered an outage that might result in a nationwide grounding. 

The FAA wrote in an advisory update that its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had "failed." The aviation agency provided no immediate estimate for when it would return online. 

"THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement.

In a statement to NBC News, the FAA said, "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected." 

So far, 1,162 flights have been delayed within, into, or out of the US, flight tracking website FlightAware showed. Another 94 were canceled. 

Flights are being grounded nationwide. 

It's probably not a good time to fly this morning. 

Passengers are beginning to complain on social media about canceled flights. 

*Developing 

Tyler Durden Wed, 01/11/2023 - 06:35


