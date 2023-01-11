The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Job Receives Thoughtful ‘Hang In There’ Cat Poster From Friends

January 11, 2023   |   Tags: ,

UZ — Job, famed tycoon of sheep, camels, oxen, and donkeys, has fallen upon hard times, losing much of his fortune and all his children in a single day, as well as being stricken with painful boils. The bereaved Job has found some respite in the form of visits from key friends, who brought with them a thoughtful "Hang In There" cat poster.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x