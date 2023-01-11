The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Prestigious Harvard Fellowship Bans White Applicants

Ever since it was dragged before the Supreme Court over its affirmative action policies, Harvard University has insisted that it does not discriminate based on race. But the school appears to be running an internship that prohibits whites from applying.  The post This Prestigious Harvard Fellowship Bans White Applicants appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


