Trouble? Parler’s Social Media Platform Allegedly Reduced Workforce By 75% Since December;

January 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Only a few months after it was revealed that Ye would be buying the platform, Parler could be in peril. Ye’s contract understandably fell through when the rapper made several offensive anti-Semitic remarks in public. CEO George Farmer, who is also the spouse of right commentator Candace Owens, runs Parler. According to recent sources, Parler’s time may be limited because the social media site has made some significant layoffs. According to an article published on Wednesday by The Verge, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, has fired the majority of its executives and employees in the past few weeks.



Read More...