Watchdog Calls on Biden Center to Disclose Foreign Donations as DOJ Investigates Classified Docs

January 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After classified documents were found stored in a closet at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center, a watchdog group is calling for the university to disclose whether any of the foreign donations it was given were channeled into the think tank. The post Watchdog Calls on Biden Center to Disclose Foreign Donations as DOJ Investigates Classified Docs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...