Associate Pastor Ascends To Glory After Perfect Morning Announcement Delivery

January 12, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ENOCH, UT — Associate Pastor Elijah Stormbringer was assumed bodily into heaven during the Sunday service after a perfect delivery of the morning announcements. Stormbringer, who'd been serving at New Wine Fellowship for three years, was unable to give his two weeks notice before ascending on high with the shout of a trumpet.



Read More...