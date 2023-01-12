Biden Tells House Republicans He’ll Veto Any Legislation Targeting IRS

On Thursday, President Joe Biden vowed to veto any legislation that would target the Internal Revenue Service or enact a "national sales tax." Last week, a bill sponsored by House Republicans that called for slashing the IRS's spending by billions was enacted. The Senate, where Democrats have the majority, is not expected to approve the bill. "On inflation, House Republicans ran their campaign. They did not state that their goal, if elected, was to increase inflation "stated Biden. Let me be crystal clear: I will veto any of these laws if they reach my desk.



