Did Biden Accidentally Post Footage of Classified Documents Online? Just-Discovered Images Ignite Speculation

January 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If President Joe Biden can be this careless with classified documents, what else escapes his notice? It’s a frightening but crucial question sparked by his recently discovered habit of leaving […] The post Did Biden Accidentally Post Footage of Classified Documents Online? Just-Discovered Images Ignite Speculation appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...