Did Biden Accidentally Post Footage of Classified Documents Online? Just-Discovered Images Ignite Speculation
January 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
If President Joe Biden can be this careless with classified documents, what else escapes his notice? It’s a frightening but crucial question sparked by his recently discovered habit of leaving […] The post Did Biden Accidentally Post Footage of Classified Documents Online? Just-Discovered Images Ignite Speculation appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments