HILARIOUS Parody Clip of Biden Driving His Corvette With “Classified Docs” Flying Out All Over The Road LOL

January 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well folks, they’ve found, not one, not two, but THREE stashes of classified documents under Biden’s so-called “care.” Far-left radical outlet NPR is reporting that Biden’s lawyer have found additional classified documents at his Wilmington, Del., residence, according to his counsel Richard Sauber, who said “all but one” of the new documents were found in storage in Biden’s garage, and one document was in stored materials in “an adjacent room.” The news fueled calls by House Republicans to conduct their own probes into the matter. Biden’s lawyers immediately notified the Justice Department of the new discovery, Sauber said. He added



