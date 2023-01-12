Jewish Students Reported a Professor for Anti-Semitism. Their University Retaliated Against Them.

January 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On the first day of classes last fall, a psychology professor asked students in one of George Washington University’s required diversity courses to share their names and identities. The professor went around the room "affirming" each student’s introduction, until one student said she was born in Israel. "It’s not your fault you were born in […] The post Jewish Students Reported a Professor for Anti-Semitism. Their University Retaliated Against Them. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...