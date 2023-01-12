The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Monterey Peninsula Could Be Cut Off After Atmospheric River Pounding

Golfers were sent running last week when massive waves crashed onto the 14th hole at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach. The video was stunning, but since then, a series of atmospheric rivers pounded the West Coast even more and now risk cutting off the Monterey peninsula from the rest of the state. 

In a press conference on Wednesday, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto warned the county is preparing for an imminent cut-off from the rest of the state due to increasing flood waters from the Salinas River. 

"If the Salinas River goes under Highway 68 and Highway 1 on its way to Monterey Bay. During extreme flooding, the river can block people from moving on or off the peninsula by blocking both highways. This last happened in 1995," local media KSBW said. 

Evacuations are in place for low-lying surrounding areas. 

After back-to-back-to-back atmospheric rivers, the Salinas River's water levels could crest between Friday and Saturday. 

Footage of the flooding on social media. 

