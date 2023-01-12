The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘They’ve Learned Nothing’: Experts Say Biden’s Latest Immigration Proposal Will Do Little To Alleviate Border Crisis

January 12, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden is pledging to get tough on the border, but the measures he proposed won't alleviate the crisis unless he starts enforcing the laws on the books, immigration experts say. The post ‘They’ve Learned Nothing’: Experts Say Biden’s Latest Immigration Proposal Will Do Little To Alleviate Border Crisis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x