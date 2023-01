With All The Female M&M’s Off In Their Own Bag, Male M&M’s Finally Enjoying Some Peace And Quiet

January 12, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Male M&M's everywhere rejoiced after the announcement by Mars, Inc. that the female M&M's are getting their own bag. The male M&M's hope this change will finally give them some much sought-after peace and quiet.



