Brickbat: Rock the Casbah

January 13, 2023

Algerian police have detained Ihsane El-Kadi and shut down his online radio station, Radio M, which is considered the last media outlet in the nation where political issues can be freely discussed. Officials have been cracking down on dissent since protest against the government erupted in 2020. This isn't the first time El-Kadi was arrested, but his family said they fear this time the government plans to keep him in prison.

