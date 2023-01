Don’t Tell Us You Did the Right Thing

January 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Do not insult the intelligence of the American people. The Queen of Gaslighting, Karine Jean-Pierre, repeats continuously that the President and his team are doing the right thing by turning the found classified documents over to the Department of Justice, absolving them of the original sin. She knows if she says this enough times, the […]



Read More...