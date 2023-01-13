Friday 13th: Are Markets Triskaidekophobic?

According to popular belief, more accidents and misfortunes happen on Friday the 13th.

While it is not entirely clear where the superstition comes from, both the number 13 and Friday have long been regarded as symbols of bad luck.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz shows in the chart below, there are not one but two Fridays this year that fall on the 13th.

Today's January 13 will be followed by Friday, October 13 for another dose of bad luck.

In the next six years, 2026 will be the most unlucky year, featuring three installments of Friday the 13th in February, March and November.

As LPL Research notes, a January 'Friday the 13th' has historically not been a big problem for markets...

But May, October, and November are scary (and 2023 has an October 'Friday 13th').