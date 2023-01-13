GOP Congressman Introduces Resolution To Place A “Permanent” Bust Of Zelensky In US Capitol

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLiberation.com,

Republican Rep Joe Wilson of South Carolina wants the US capitol to have a bust of Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky on permanent display.





From The Washington Times, "House Republican proposes putting a bust of Ukraine leader in U.S. Capitol":

Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina filed a resolution earlier this week directing the Fine Arts Board of the U.S. House of Representatives to obtain a bust of Mr. Zelenskyy for display.

The board has authority over all works of art and historical objects displayed on the House wing of the U.S. Capitol and the associated office buildings.

[...]

A staunch conservative, who came under fire for shouting "you lie" at former President Obama during a 2009 address to Congress, Mr. Wilson has emerged as a strong supporter of Ukraine.

In December, he told the Charleston Post and Courier that Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression reminded him of the American Revolution.