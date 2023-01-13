Group Now Targeting Twitter For 'Climate Misinformation' Linked To Fusion GPS, Disinfo Campaign

A nonprofit organization headed by an FBI analyst-turned-Democrat operative & vociferous Russiagater, Daniel Jones, has funded both Fusion GPS - the firm that laundered Hillary Clinton's funding of the infamous 'Steele Dossier' - and a study which found an increase in "climate change misinformation" on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company.

Daniel Jones

Jones, a former staffer for Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (of 'Chinese spy driver' fame), founded 'Advanced Democracy,' through which he shared a study with USA Today which claims that instances of "climate fraud," "climate hoax," and "climate scam" jumped over 300% in 2022.

As the Daily Caller notes, however, Advance Democracy has also funded groups pushing now-debunked claims involving the 2016 US election, as well as a group which pushed a disinformation campaign in the 2017 Alabama special Senate election.

The non-profit in 2020 paid $140,000 to Bean LLC, the parent company of Fusion GPS, for “research consulting” services. Fusion GPS was hired by Perkins Coie, a Democrat-linked law firm retained by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, to conduct opposition research on the Trump campaign between April 2016 and October 2016; Fusion GPS commissioned Christopher Steele to produce a now-discredited opposition research report on the Trump campaign, according to public tax filings. Many of the Steele dossier’s allegations have been subsequently debunked and proven false. Advance Democracy has previously funded Fusion’s parent company to the tune of $6,051,251 as of 2020, according to the Washington Examiner’s review of earlier tax filings. Additionally, Advance Democracy paid $540,000 to the research firm Yonder, according to public tax filings; Yonder was previously known as New Knowledge, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. New Knowledge CEO Jonathon Morgan reportedly participated in a disinformation operation during the 2017 Alabama special Senate election between Doug Jones and Roy Moore, ostensibly to study how Russian disinformation campaigns during the 2016 election operated, according to The New York Times. -Daily Caller

"We orchestrated an elaborate ‘false flag’ operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet," read an internal report, according to the NY Times.

Jones' group has also provided reports on 'online misinformation and disinformation' to sites such as Politico and The Washington Post to push narratives involving election misinformation and 'threats to democracy.'