Illinois’s Dem Gov Cracks Down on Gun Owners With Draconian Weapons Ban

January 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic governor J.B. Pritzker (Ill.) on Tuesday signed one of the most extensive weapon bans in the country, outlawing the sale of nearly 170 so-called assault weapons. The post Illinois's Dem Gov Cracks Down on Gun Owners With Draconian Weapons Ban appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...