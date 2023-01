John Kennedy Has 4 Simple Questions as Biden Docs Scandal Keeps Getting Worse

January 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The scandal over the secret and classified documents found being stored illegally in Joe Biden’s offices and even in the garage of his home in Delaware is getting worse, and […] The post John Kennedy Has 4 Simple Questions as Biden Docs Scandal Keeps Getting Worse appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...