Meghan Proudly Announces That Harry Has Of His Own Free Will Decided To Transition Into Princess Harriet

January 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SANTA BARBARA, CA — Meghan Markle, beloved American princess and thespian, announced Friday that her husband Prince Harry would soon begin a lengthy and painful transition into Princess Harriet, a decision he made of his own free will without any coercion whatsoever.



Read More...