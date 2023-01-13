Officials Say Idaho Murder Suspect Left a Bumbling Trail of Evidence

January 13, 2023

So many people thought the Idaho police were bumbling idiots. It turns out they weren’t. But the suspect certainly was, according to experts. Sadly, the guy with a master’s degree in Criminology turned out to be a successful killer, but the good news is that he was really terrible at covering up his crime. Some are even calling him a “bumbling criminal.” It’ hard to square that term when you think he took four innocent lives, but he left a trail of evidence for the police to follow… and it turns out the cops knew all along who their guy



