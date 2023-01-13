Republican-Led House Must Ban Private Funding Of Elections Or Force Democrats To Defend It On The Record

January 13, 2023 | Tags: Democrats, Elections, FEDERALIST

After it was reported that the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence will give out $500,000 grants to two beneficiaries (and $1.5 million to another) leading up to the 2024 election cycle, Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana is calling for a ban on the private funding of elections. The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence is […]



Read More...